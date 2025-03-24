U.S. AG Bondi Issues Stern Warning To Texas Rep. Crockett, Following Her Calls ‘For Attacks On Elon Musk’

(L) U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett speaks onstage during Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign) / (R) Attorney General Pam Bondi listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:07 AM – Monday, March 24, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett to “tread very carefully” after Crockett voiced that she would like to see Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk be “taken down.”

Bondi’s warning was in response to Crockett’s (D-Texas) promotion of the over 500 “Tesla Takedown” protests planned for March 29th.

A number of arson attacks on Teslas and Tesla dealerships across the U.S. have occurred in the past few months — which the Trump administration has likened to domestic terrorism.

The Democrat-run “Tesla Takedown” website states that they are protesting Musk since they view his work in the Trump administration as “destroying our democracy, and he’s using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk’s illegal coup.” Additionally, despite the many arson attacks and verbal threats, the web page claims that it is “a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.” (Photo screenshot via: actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown)

“On March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Rep. Crockett wrote. “I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money.”

Bondi soon responded to Crockett’s charged remarks in a Sunday interview on Fox News — issuing a stern warning to Crockett.

“This is domestic terrorism and now you have this congresswoman, Crockett, who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday,” Bondi stated. “‘Let’s take him out on my birthday,’ she says. Yet she turns and says ‘Oh, I’m not calling for violence.’”

“Well, she is an elected public official, and so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk and we’re going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country,” she continued. “And it’s basic safety once again, domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.”

“We have a dedicated Task Force,” Bondi added. “These are not isolated incidents, as you know, and these aren’t vandals. These are Molotov cocktails, that could be a weapon of mass destruction, that they’re throwing in Tesla dealerships, that they’re lighting these Tesla charging stations on fire. They’re in residential neighborhoods.”

Bondi also explained that three individuals have been arrested so far in connection to the “Tesla attacks.”

“I mean, it could cause tremendous damages, and people need to know that three people in custody right now, they will receive severe and swift consequences, and they are facing up to 20 years in prison,” Bondi explained. “We are not negotiating these, we are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort.”

Crockett responded to Bondi’s warning on Sunday, claiming that her comments were “not about violence.”

“I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever,” she argued. “Yet, I’ve also never made excuses for those violent actors, such as the ones on January 6th. So Pam Bondi, if you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in January 6th.”

