WH Calls On Fox News To Retract Coverage Of Hunter Biden Bribery Claims

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:36 PM – Thursday, February 29, 2024

The White House has demanded that Fox News retract the coverage of Hunter Biden’s bribery allegations.

White House specialist assistant to the president Ian Sams called the allegations against Hunter Biden “false” and blasted Fox News for covering claims of bribery against Hunter “aggressively.”

“I would cite the number of times Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity promoted this allegation and made false statements about President Biden on primetime television throughout this time period, but the footnote citations would fill multiple pages,” Sams wrote.

“As you of course now know, the source of this allegation has been federally indicted for making the whole thing up,” Sams continued. “Despite this, Fox has taken no steps to retract, correct, or update its reporting on this false allegation from 2023.”

Alexander Smirnov, the FBI informant at the heart of the GOP’s accusations against Biden, was indicted on February 14th by federal authorities, who claim that Smirnov obtained his information about Biden from Russian intelligence agents.

The primary focus of House Republicans’ attempt to impeach President Biden is due to his son’s overseas business transactions, which the administration has continuously discounted as partisan and unworthy.

