Rep. Mark Green Changes Retirement Plans, Will Run For Re-Election

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee prepares before the start of a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States,” at the U.S. Capitol on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. House Republicans have started their hearings into impeaching President Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:35 PM –Thursday, February 29, 2024

Ally to 45th President Donald Trump, Mark Green will run for re-election in November, according to The Hill on Thursday.

Advertisement

Green (R-Tenn.) reversed his prior decision to leave Congress after pleas from the 45th president, his predecessor Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and other colleagues who asked him to return.

“Mark Green has had lots of options because of his political talents, and the great job he has done as a Congressman, but given the fantastic work he’s doing as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I hope he runs for Re-Election to the U.S. House of Representatives,” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

“If he does, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump continued.

Quickly after the Republican official made the reversal decision public, he wrote a statement on deciding to run again.

“While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider. I was reminded of the words of General McArthur on a statue at West Point: ‘Duty, honor, country.’ I realized once again: I had a duty to my country to fulfill,” Green said in a statement.

“I will be running for re-election so I can be here on Day 1 next year to help President Trump end this border crisis once and for all,” he added.

A day after the impeachment vote of Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Green announced he would retire after the completion of his term , due to frustration with congressional gridlock and turmoil.

“Our country — and our Congress — is broken beyond most means of repair. I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington,” Green, who was first elected in 2018, said at the time.

Other House Republicans who have also announced plans to retire include Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-NC), and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas).

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!