Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira To Plead Guilty

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. Social Media Website/via Reuters/File Photo

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:00 PM – Thursday, February 29, 2024

Jack Teixeira has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty.

Advertisement

On Thursday, federal prosecutors filed a motion in Boston for a Rule 11 hearing, which indicates that Teixeira will plead guilty.

The 22-year-old is accused of leaking secret classified defense intelligence documents online for weeks to a group of young gamers.

On the gaming chat platform Discord, he told the group members that he worked on a military base and claimed that he had access to high-level government information that was withheld from the public. On the platform, he shared over 100 classified documents to the group.

Among the documents he shared was information on military activities, including spy planes in the area, U.S. official’s opinion on Ukrainian forces’ training and readiness, as well as estimates on the number of troops killed and equipment destroyed on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He was arrested in April and faces charges including retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense.

His plea agreement has yet to be publicly filed.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!