NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Aide Winnie Greco’s Home Raided By FBI: Sources

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:20 PM –Thursday, February 29, 2024

The FBI has carried out a search at New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ top aide home, according to multiple sources.

Federal agents raided the Bronx home of Winnie Greco on Thursday morning. Greco is already under probe by the city’s Department of Investigation over allegations she improperly used her City Hall position to get several perks, including renovations to her home.

Greco, 61, is currently on leave from her role at the mayor’s office as Director of Asian Affairs.

She is also accused of promising a job to a campaign volunteer in exchange for renovating her kitchen and other labor tasks around her home in 2022.

It still remains unclear if the FBI raid is related to the previous accusations against Greco.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were at the Gillespie Avenue home “to conduct authorized law enforcement activity,” Gothamist reported.

Additionally, Greco is also alleged to have reached out to a Chinese business executive to make a $10,000 donation to attend a Chinese-focused event held by the mayor at Gracie Mansion.

The relationship between the two goes back to Adams’ (D-N.Y.) time as Brooklyn borough president when Greco worked as a volunteer fundraiser and Chinese community liaison, once assisting to arrange Adams’ trip to China.

Greco becomes the second aide of Adams to face scrutiny in the past year.

In November, the FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for the mayor who was allegedly involved in a scheme that involved the Turkish government.

A spokesman for Adams gave a statement on the developments on Thursday.

“We always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines,” Adams representative Fabien Levy said in an email.

“As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway,” Levy said. “The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”

