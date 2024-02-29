Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill To Release Epstein 2006 Grand Jury Records

Ron DeSantis Holds Election Night Event In Tampa TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:20 PM – Thursday, February 29, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that would make additional documents from the 2006 grand jury case into pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein disclosed to the public.

On Thursday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed the bipartisan bill to order the release of the records from the 2006 criminal investigation into Epstein, which would go into effect on July 1st.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “I think in many respects this whole ordeal has proven that to be true.”

In accordance with the law, a judge may make the transcripts available before July in connection with a lawsuit that the Palm Beach Post filed.

In an effort to obtain a court order that would unseal the grand jury proceedings and disclose the reasons behind the jury’s minimal charge return, the newspaper sued the Palm Beach County state attorney and court clerk in 2019.

When asked what date it would be possible to access the documents, DeSantis replied that he did not think it would take “forever and a day.”

“I think the legal hurdles will be cleared,” DeSantis said.

“The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” DeSantis added. “Nobody should be protected from facing justice due to their wealth or status, and those who harm children should be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”Epstein was arrested in July of 2019 on federal sex-trafficking offenses involving minor girls.

