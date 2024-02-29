Trump: Biden Is Destroying Our Country With Border Policies

AP Newsroom

OAN’s Jacob Miller

5:00 PM – Thursday, February 29, 2024

45th President Donald J. Trump went to the southern border to speak with federal and Texas law enforcement agents.

On Thursday, Trump got a tour of the border sector at Eagle Pass, Texas. Trump said that while there, officials told him they can’t believe what’s happening.



He went on to say millions-of-migrants are flooding the U.S. with near impunity, which is leading to a soaring rise in crime.

“What he’s done to our country is he’s destroying our country,” Trump said. “We were just talking before, the general was saying, he can’t believe what’s happening. They can’t believe it’s so sad. Last year, almost half of all ICE arrests were criminal aliens charged for more than 33,000 assaults, 3,000 robberies, 6,900 burglaries, 7,500 weapons crimes. This is all migrant crime, 4,300 sex crimes, 1,600 kidnappings and 1,700 homicides and murders. These are the people that are coming into our country and they’re coming from jails and they’re coming from prisons and they’re coming from mental institutions and they’re coming from insane asylums and they’re terrorists.”

Trump hopes to turn around Joe Biden’s disastrous border policies when he gets re-elected.

However, he warned that a lot can happen in nine-months and none of it good.

