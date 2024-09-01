Wells Fargo Employee Found Dead At Her Desk 4 Days After Clocking In 

The Wells Fargo logo is seen on a sign outside of a Wells Fargo Home Mortgage branch office March 20, 2007 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco based Wells Fargo & Co. announced today that it is cutting over 500 jobs in the home mortgage divisions in South Carolina, Arizona and California that cater to high-risk borrowers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:28 PM – Sunday, September 1, 2024

A Wells Fargo employee has been found dead in her cubicle four days after she last clocked in.

According to reports, Denise Prudhomme, 60, first clocked into her Wells Fargo office in Tempe, Arizona, on August 16th at 7 a.m.

Building security contacted authorities on August 20th regarding a “subject down.” An employee, who spoke anonymously with 12News, claimed that Prudhomme was discovered dead at her cubicle by a colleague who was exploring the building.

At 4:55 p.m., authorities declared Prudhomme dead at the scene, according to local outlets citing Tempe police. According to 12News, Prudhomme’s cubicle was set back from the main aisle on the third floor.

The unidentified employee also said that multiple people had complained about a foul odor but assumed it was due to plumbing problems.

Another employee told the outlet, “It’s really heartbreaking, and I’m thinking, ‘What if I were just sitting there? No one would check on me? To hear she’s been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick… and nobody did anything. That’s how she spent her last moments.”

A Wells Fargo spokesperson also spoke with 12News following the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our employee assistance consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe police department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them.”

The preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play, according to the police. The Tempe Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is collaborating with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

