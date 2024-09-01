49ers’ Ricky Pearsall Shot In Attempted Robbery 

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during mini camp on June 05, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:50 PM – Sunday, September 1, 2024

San Francisco rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall has been shot during a robbery attempt.

On Saturday, the team released a statement regarding the shooting saying the player was in stable condition.

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition,” the organization wrote. “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott spoke at a press conference where he said that officers responded to a call near 77 Geary St. near Grant Avenue, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

He continued stating that two people were found with gunshot wounds, Pearsall and another man, who police said tried to rob Pearsall.

“He was walking alone when a suspect approached him and attempted to commit an armed robbery using a gun,” Scott said. “A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject.”

Scott said there was “no indication” that Pearsall was targeted for being a professional athlete; instead, the police think the suspect acted alone.

According to Scott, the suspect—a male 17-year-old from Tracy—was placed under arrest.

“This kind of violence is simply unacceptable in our city and we will do everything in our power to work with District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to ensure that justice is served in this matter,” Scott said.

Pearsall’s mother, Erin Pearsall, posted an update on her son’s condition on Facebook.

“He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him,” she wrote. “He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that her office expects to make a charging decision by Tuesday or Wednesday and will file any charges in the juvenile court system.

Pearsall was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers with the 31st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Due to hamstring and shoulder problems, he missed time during training camp. This past week, he returned to practice wearing a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder healed.

