Man Who Interrupted Trump Rally Will Face Charges After Storming Into Press Area

11:19 AM – Sunday, September 1, 2024

A man who interrupted former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania will face misdemeanor charges.

On Saturday, Johnstown Police Sgt. Evan Dabbs said that the unidentified man has been released and will face charges for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and disrupting a meeting or procession.

He continued saying that even though the charges have not yet been filed, they are expected to be filed early next week.

As Trump was speaking, the man jumped over a barricade, hopped up on a press riser, and yelled at the former president. What the protester was saying was not clear.

Moments before the man went into the media’s designated section, Trump had reprised his familiar assertion that the media is a collective “enemy of the people.”

Trump’s campaign tried to distance him from the man and his actions, suggesting he was a Trump opponent.

“Witnesses, including some in the press corps, described a crazed individual shouting expletives at President Trump,” said campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez. “His aggression was focused on the president and towards the stage as he entered the press area.”

Another man in the crowd was handcuffed by police and led out of the arena shortly after the incident. Whether that detention was connected to the original altercation was not immediately apparent.

