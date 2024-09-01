Gabbard Defends Trump Campaign Over Arlington National Cemetery Altercation 

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:48 PM – Sunday, September 1, 2024

Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has defended the Trump campaign over an alleged altercation at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Gabbard claimed not to have seen the reported altercation between campaign staff and a cemetery official during the ceremony, even though she was present with Trump.

In a statement issued last week, the Army claimed that a cemetery official had been “pushed aside” in their attempt to uphold a photography ban.

During a CNN appearance on “State of the Union,” Gabbard stated that she was informed the Trump campaign had been given permission to bring a camera for the event.

“I checked with the campaign on this question, and they have exchanges with the officials at Arlington Cemetery. They were approved to bring a camera there to document this historic and momentous day that should not be forgotten by any American,” Gabbard told host Dana Bash.

“Do you think that the campaign will release that communication that you’re talking about?” Bash pressed.

“I thought they already had. I was informed that they had come to an agreement that they could bring a camera there. And as far as I know, in the public statements I have seen from the Army is that the matter is closed,” Gabbard responded.

However, the Army stated in a statement last week that the Trump campaign was informed about the event’s photography bans.

“Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside,” the Army said.

“Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption. The incident was reported to the JBM-HH police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed,” the statement continued.

