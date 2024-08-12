Virginia: Trump Campaign Office Burglarized, Suspect On The Run  

(Photo via Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:41 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024

Authorities are now investigating a break-in at a Donald Trump Campaign office in Virginia, as a suspect is still on the run.

On Sunday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a break-in at 9:00 p.m. at the office, which is located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place.

The office also serves as the headquarters for Virginia’s 10th District Republican Committee.

An investigation is now underway as the burglar took off before authorities could arrive at the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect, who is described as a “White man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark cap, and carrying a backpack” when he entered the building.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office assured that investigators would provide more details “as early as tomorrow” after they identify the person and that additional intelligence units were “there now investigating whether anything was taken or left and the motivation.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the burglary, or any related activity is asked to contact detectives.

