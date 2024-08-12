DNC Looks To Rally Base With Democrat ‘Elites’ Scheduled To Speak

This aerial view shows the United Center and the skyline in Chicago, Illinois, on August 1, 2024. Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the nearby United Center from August 19 through August 22. (Photo by TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois, from August 19th to August 22nd, with a slate of current and previous Democrat politicians scheduled to speak at the event.

According to ABC News, the tentative schedule of speakers includes: President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, former President Bill Clinton, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat Party’s nominee.

Additionally, former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, is also expected to speak on behalf of his grandfather.

President Biden is scheduled to make an appearance and give a speech on the very first night of the convention, kicking things off.

“Monday night is Joe’s night, and then he’ll turn the keys over,” a source involved in the planning told CNN.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is reportedly going to be the last speaker of the convention, as the Democrat Party seeks to “finish the convention strong” with a last word coming from Vice President Harris, their new Democrat candidate for president in the upcoming election.

Kamala’s aides and other assistants have reportedly been helping her to prepare, as all eyes will be on the vice president as the party’s only hope to defeat Donald Trump.

