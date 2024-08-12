Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Rally In Bozeman, Montana BOZEMAN, MONTANA – AUGUST 09: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the stage to speak at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that they are now investigating a claim by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in regards to its internal communications being hacked by the Iranian government.

On Saturday, the former president stated that Microsoft (MSFT.O) notified his campaign, explaining that Iran had compromised one of its websites.

However, Iran was “only able to get publicly available information,” according to the researchers as well as Trump campaign spokespersons.

Meanwhile, Iran’s government has denied the claim that Iranian hackers were ever targeting the Trump campaign.

The campaign cited a report released on Friday by Microsoft researchers. The tech employees stated that hackers with ties to the Iranian government had attempted to breach the account of a “high-ranking official” on a U.S. presidential campaign in June.

According to the report, the hackers used a former political adviser’s account that they had taken over to target the official. The identity of the targets was not disclosed in any more detail.

“We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter,” the FBI said in a brief statement.

