Virginia: FBI Confiscates 150 Homemade Explosives From Farm

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:35 PM – Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The FBI has seized one of the largest stockpiles of homemade explosives after arresting a man in Virginia two weeks ago on an illegal gun charge, the bureau announced.

Brad Spafford, 36, was found to have more than “150 homemade explosive devices, an illegal short-barrel rifle, and bomb-building materials” at his Norfolk farm, prosecutors stated, according to Court Watch.

Spafford was taken into custody outside his farm on December 17th, due to a criminal complaint alleging that he was in possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle, according to Court Watch.

Investigators who searched the 20-acre property, then allegedly found the majority of the 150 explosive devices in a detached garage, according to court documents filed by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Additionally, more pipe bombs were later found in Spafford’s bedroom. Those were stored in a backpack that had a patch in the shape of a hand grenade bearing the phrase #NoLivesMatter, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors also claimed that Spafford was in possession of a jar of hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, or HMTD, a highly volatile compound used in high profile terrorist acts, including the 2005 London public transport bombing.

Furthermore, a notebook containing recipes for explosives was also found on the property, according to the court documents.

It was also reported that Spafford used a photograph of President Joe Biden for his shooting range for target practice, and allegedly said to a police informant that he wanted to “bring back political assassination,” Court Watch reported.

According to the New York Times, the informant was a neighbor who secretly recorded the conversation with Spafford.

Prosecutors noted in a bond hearing that the amount of equipment found at the home indicates that the accused was planning “something that Spafford would not be able to do alone,” according to the Smithfield Times.

His bond has been set at $25,000, on the condition that Spafford remains under electronic monitoring and within the confines of his mother’s house.

