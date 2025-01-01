Trump’s NYE Party At Mar-a-Lago: Who Attended And What Transpired

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) arrives on New Year’s Eve at Mar-A-Lago club on December 31, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Trump continues to fill posts in his upcoming administration ahead of his January 20 inauguration. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:48 PM – Wednesday, January 1, 2025

At Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, movie stars like Sylvester Stallone, athletes like Serena Williams, television celebrities like Martha Stewart, musicians like Rod Stewart, and Trump family members, friends, and incoming administration colleagues all attended the president-elect’s event.

Trump ally Elon Musk, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump’s nominee for national security adviser, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz were among those present, according to media reports and photos shared on social media.

GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Trump attorney Alina Habba, former boxing promoter Don King, and longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone were also in attendance.

According to sources, Trump’s family members in attendance included his wife Melania, the incoming first lady, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and his daughter Tiffany Trump.



Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the president-elect’s second son, sang a Tom Petty tune “I Won’t Back Down” for party attendees to enjoy.

Vance attended with his wife Usha, and Musk brought his mother Maye and son X.

Although the exact number of attendees is unknown, Capt. William Rothrock, a spokesman for the Palm Beach Police Department, told The Palm Beach Post on Monday that around 300 attended.

Visitors were transported from an off-site location to the club via bus.

According to Rothrock, there were no planned fireworks displays, he told The Post.

The Daily Mail reported that Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect’s eldest son, arrived at the black-tie event with his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson. 47th President Trump recently nominated his son’s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

According to The Daily Mail, Don Jr.’s 47th birthday was also celebrated, and the crowd sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to him, with Musk and his father joining in.

Like in the past, guests arrived at the NYE celebration and walked down the flashy red carpet, with some pausing to speak with invited reporters from the press.

Melania Trump, dressed in a stunning black outfit, accompanied her presidential husband while walking down the carpet.

According to the Daily News, Tiffany Trump, who is married to Texas-born business executive Michael Boulos, was reportedly showing signs of a baby bump while wearing a black dress. Last year, the couple made her pregnancy public. Marla Maples, Trump’s ex-wife and Tiffany’s mother, also walked the red carpet, according to The Daily Mail.

Talented violinists performed a variety of recognizable songs as visitors made their entrances, such as “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, and “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin. This year, there was also a rumor that the Beach Boys would perform at the event, but the legendary group ended up doing so on Saturday night rather than New Year’s Eve.

