Sugar Bowl Postponed 24 Hrs Following New Years Day Terrorist Attack In The French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 1: Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:30 PM – Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Multiple officials have confirmed that the Sugar Bowl has been postponed 24 hours following the tragic terrorist attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter which left at least 10 dead, along with dozens others injured.

The game is expected to be moved to Thursday, January 2nd, after a man plunged his truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans shortly after 3 a.m. in the morning hours of New Year’s Day, while firing off rounds into the crowd.

New Orleans police officers were able to shoot and kill the suspect, revealing that the man had an ISIS flag during the time of the attack, and that explosive devices were found at the scene.

The quarter-final College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Notre Dame, played at the site of The Caesars Superdome was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 1st, however law enforcement officials have decided to postpone the game as the attack took place roughly ten blocks away from the stadium.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” stated Sugar Bowl Committee CEO Jeff Hundley in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Georgia football team has been sheltering in place, according to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, and Notre Dame added that all team personnel has been accounted for.

The 70,000-seat stadium has been locked down in response to the terrorist attack for “security sweeps.”

Louisiana Governor Jeffy Landry attempted to extinguish anxiety ahead of the game, stating that the Superdome, along with the surrounding area, “is safe,” as the attack has led to an increased presence from law enforcement officials.

Additionally, New Orleans officials have identified the now deceased suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas. Officials added that they are continuing to search for additional explosive devices in the area, and that they do not believe Din Jabbar acted alone in the deadly attack.

