Hawaii: At Least 2 Dead, 22 Injured In Fireworks Related Incident On New Year’s Day

People watch a New Year’s fireworks display on Waikiki beach on January 1, 2015. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:48 AM – Wednesday, January 1, 2024

A fireworks-related incident on New Year’s Day claimed the lives of at least two people, in addition to injuring 22 in Hawaii, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Advertisement

“Major Incident in the Salt Lake area,” Honolulu Police wrote in an X post. “HPD, HFD, and EMS are responding to a major incident in the area of Keaka Drive. People avoid the area as first responders provide medical and other assistance.”

The department added that it was “working diligently to manage the situation and ensure the safety of everyone in the area,” according to Channel2Now.

Local paramedics suspect that the incident began after a firework accidentally exploded in the hands of a 14-year-old boy. The boy was treated at the scene prior to being transferred to a trauma center.

The fatal incident took place in Salt Lake-Aliamanu, a neighborhood in Honolulu county.

Nikos Leverenz, a Honolulu resident who spoke to the press, says that he happened to drive past the blocked off road, witnessing numerous first responders at the scene.

“Driving back from NYE meditation, I saw a large number of police and emergency vehicles on Salt Lake & Pakini. Didn’t think it was a water main break. Distressing to hear that there are multiple deaths and 20+ injured after a large fireworks accident in Aliamanu. “Hawaii #HInews,” Leverenz wrote.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!