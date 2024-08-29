Vermont Health Officials Advise Against Using The Words ‘Son’ And ‘Daughter’ In Schools

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:18 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Vermont’s Department of Health is telling teachers and families to not use the terms “son” and “daughter” when talking to students.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department suggested using “inclusive language for families” in the new school year.

“Equity in the classroom is an essential piece of a productive and healthy learning environment,” the post read.

Additionally, the department advised using the terms “child” or “kid” instead of saying “daughter” or “son,” claiming they are more “gender-neutral” words.

“The Vermont Department of Health says to stop using the terms ‘son’ and ‘daughter’ in order to be more inclusive. This erosion of the meaning of words and the dismantling of family as the building block of society is wrong. Christians must stand for truth and not give in on these issues,” the Dansbury Institute, a group of nonpartisan churches that focuses on public policy issues, wrote in a post on X.

The Vermont Department of Health said in a statement that the guide was “intended to encourage using inclusive language when you don’t know someone’s family situation.”

The state’s health department promotes a “health equity glossary.”

The glossary defines gender as “social, psychological, and/or emotional traits, often influenced by societal expectations, that classify someone as man, woman, a mixture of both, or neither” and says it is “socially constructed.”

It also defines “internalized racism” as a “set of private beliefs, prejudices, and ideas that individuals have about the superiority of whites and the inferiority of people of color.”

Furthermore, the term “White” is defined as “a social and political, rather than biological, construct” and is linked to a 2016 video on “The Surprisingly Racist History of ‘Caucasian’ | Decoded.”

“White privilege” is defined in the glossary as “unquestioned and unearned sets of advantages, entitlements, benefits and choices that people have solely because they are White.”

