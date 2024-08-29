North Dakota: Tornado Winds Derail 43 Train Cars

View of the ‘rope’ or decay stage of tornado seen during ‘Sound Chase,’ a joint project of NSSL and Mississippi State University in Cordell, Oklahoma May 22, 1981. (Photo by NOAA Photo Library/Getty Images)

Five large tornadoes have been reported across the Dakotas, prompting strong winds that have knocked over almost four dozen train cars off a track.

On Wednesday, BNSF Railway Spokesperson Kendall Sloan said that a train was stopped due to a tornado warning in North Dakota, where high winds caused 43 of the empty carts to derail.

Sloan confirmed that no one was injured and no hazardous materials were in the cars at the time of the incident.

Additionally, the National Weather Service (NWS) in North Dakota confirmed that a tornado had touched down near Steele on Wednesday at around 8:00 p.m., this was in addition to a separate tornado that hit at 5:40 p.m. near Selfridge.

The NWS announced that they also detected three potential tornadoes in north-central South Dakota on Wednesday night.

Survey crews are still working to confirm if there is even more damage in South Dakota from the tornadoes. The cleanup began at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, but there is no timeline for when the cleanup will be finished.

