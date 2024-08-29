Texas AG Ken Paxton Launches Tipline To Investigate Voter Fraud Ahead Of 2024 Election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

4:07 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an illegal voting tipline ahead of the presidential election in November, hoping that anyone with direct knowledge of unlawful voting taking place can come forward and voice these concerns with the state.

Paxton’s website issued a press release related to the ongoing efforts to secure election integrity. The release highlights the “Significant growth of the noncitizen population in Texas and a pattern of partisan efforts to illegally weaponize voter registration and the voting process to manipulate electoral outcomes have created urgent risks to local, state, and federal elections.”

The election advisory also provides civilians and government entities with warning signs as to what is considered illegal conduct within the context of voting, such as vote harvesting and lying about U.S. citizenship.

“There is nothing more important than the integrity of our elections. This means protecting every legal vote from unlawful attempts to alter the outcome of our elections. Any attempt to illegally cancel out legal ballots with fraud, vote harvesting, or other methods will be met with the full force of the law,” Paxton stated. “I invite all Texans to report suspected violations at our new tipline, [email protected]. Your political liberties and your representation in our government depend on secure elections. I will fight every step of the way to protect your vote and your voice.”

The announcement of the tipline follows eight days after Paxton’s office executed search warrants of volunteers with LULAC, a Latino advocacy group.

Paxton’s office stated that the warrants were related to “allegations of election fraud and vote harvesting that occurred during the 2022 elections.”

Meanwhile, Democrat critics of the initiative claim that the new tipline is actually meant to “intimidate Latino voters” and that election fraud is “not a serious issue” in the state.

“We’ve seen this show from this crooked Ken Paxton over and over again, and it is only voter suppression and voter intimidation,” stated Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-Texas).

However, not once in any capacity does Paxton’s advisory suggest who voters should choose; on the contrary, the document states that voters have the right to “Vote independently. No one should ever tell you who to vote for while you are voting.”

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s border crisis has resulted in an influx of illegal immigrants without documentation coming into the state.

