U.S. Surgeon General Says ‘Parental Stress’ Is Now A Significant Public Health Issue

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:08 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Although this may seem obvious to most, it is still important to note that the stress of being a parent has the potential to drastically impact mental and physical health in a negative way, the U.S. Surgeon General announced on Wednesday.

In an advisory, Dr. Vivek Murthy stated that although he considers himself fortunate to be a father, parenting has proven to be the “toughest and most rewarding” job he has ever taken on.

“Dr. Vivek H. Murthy was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the United States. As the Nation’s Doctor, the Surgeon General’s mission is to help lay the foundation for a healthier country, relying on the best scientific information available to provide clear, consistent, and equitable guidance and resources for the public,” according to HHS.gov

This is what he had to say:

“The stresses parents and caregivers have today are being passed to children in direct and indirect ways, impacting families and communities across America,” Murthy said.

According to Murthy’s advisory, 48% of parents claim that their stress is completely overwhelming, and 41% admit to being so stressed out most days that they are unable to function normally.

He continued, explaining how in comparison to earlier generations, parents now face unique difficulties due to social media and the internet, the growing teenage mental health crisis, the “epidemic of loneliness” plaguing both young Americans and their parents, and the fact that the majority of modern women are now expected to work as much as men do, all the while still taking on the role of being a mother and wife when they come home from work.

“The labor force participation rate—the percent of the population working or looking for work— for all mothers with children under age 18 was 74.0 percent in 2023,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Additionally, since more women are in the workforce now than ever before, hardworking fathers who come home after their shift are more expected to pick up the slack at home by cleaning, cooking, and tending to their children as well.

The surgeon general advocated for policies and community initiatives that could support parents by lowering the cost of child care and facilitating the ability of working parents to take time off to care for ill children.

Murthy also campaigned earlier this year to mandate labels on social networking platforms, alerting users to potential risks to children’s and young adults’ mental health.

“In my conversations with parents and caregivers across America, I have found guilt and shame have become pervasive, often leading them to hide their struggles, which perpetuates a vicious cycle where stress leads to guilt, which leads to more stress,” he said.

Additionally, Murthy stated that in order to effectively support parents in overcoming the difficulties of raising children, cultural standards surrounding parenting needs to shift.

“Raising children is sacred work. It should matter to all of us,” Murthy continued. “And the health and well-being of those who are caring for our children should matter to us as well.” “Parents who feel pushed to the brink deserve more than platitudes. They need tangible support.”

