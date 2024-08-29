Russia Adds 92 Americans To List Of Citizens Banned From Country

The Imatra border crossing between Finland and Russia stands empty and quiet on May 24, 2022 near Imatra, Finland. Commercial activity between Imatra and the nearby Russian city of Svetogorsk, already hampered by two years of Covid-related restrictions, has been dealt a further blow by the international sanctions imposed on Russia due to its ongoing war in Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:10 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced 92 additions to the list of Americans banned from entering the country.

On Wednesday, the ministry statement announced the addition to their bans, which included journalists who previously worked in Russia, law enforcement figures, political think-tank members, academics, and corporate executives.

“The bans were imposed in response to the Russophobic course pursued by the Biden administration with the declared goal of ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow,'” the ministry stated. “The banned journalists represent leading liberal-globalist publications involved in the production and dissemination of ‘fakes’ about Russia and the Russian armed forces.”

The list of banned Americans also includes 11 current and former staff members of the Wall Street Journal, five New York Times journalists, and four employees from The Washington Post.

According to a ministry list, Russia has banned over 2,000 Americans from entering the country.

“We remind the current U.S. authorities of the inevitability of punishment for the hostile actions, be they providing direct encouragement to Vladimir Zelensky and his proxies to commit acts of aggression and terrorist attacks or attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of the Russian Federation. We are resolved to act consistently with regard to including more individuals who are involved in anti-Russia activities on the list of persons who are denied entry to the Russian Federation in response to the outlandish sanction frenzy that the US ruling elite have worked themselves into,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated.

The full list of the 92 individuals was not released to the American press. However, a Turkish news outlet reported ten notable people included in the ban.

Mark Barrenechea , CEO of Open Text

, CEO of Open Text Jennifer Boykin , executive vice president and head of Newport News Shipbuilding at Huntington Ingalls Industries

, executive vice president and head of Newport News Shipbuilding at Huntington Ingalls Industries Alexander Caedmon Karp , co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies

, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies Philip Alan Garrant , head of US Space Command’s Space Systems Command

, head of US Space Command’s Space Systems Command Emma Tucker , editor-in-chief at The Wall Street Journal

, editor-in-chief at The Wall Street Journal Lara Jakes , journalist at The New York Times

, journalist at The New York Times Souad Mekhennet , journalist at The Washington Post

, journalist at The Washington Post Laurence Henry Tribe , professor at Harvard University

, professor at Harvard University Stewart Holmes , executive vice president for Government and Client Relations at Huntington Ingalls Industries

, executive vice president for Government and Client Relations at Huntington Ingalls Industries Michael Anthony Guetlein, deputy chief of staff for Space Operations, US Space Force

