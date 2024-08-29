Kamala Harris Defends Policy Changes In First Interview, Claims Her ‘Values Have Not Changed’

Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:44 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris defended her policy changes on major issues in the first sit-down interview with the media since becoming the Democrat presidential nominee.

The CNN interview has raised questions and prompted skepticism as Harris has required her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz (D-Minn.), to be present alongside her for the discussion, which is not even LIVE on air. The interview is pre-recorded.

“Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made?” asked CNN host Dana Bash in a teaser clip prior to the full edited released version. “… Is it because you have more experience now, and you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?”

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act,” Harris stated in the interview.

Harris has also been criticized for flip-flopping on her border policy, with many even claiming that Harris is being insincere as her record shows that she sees no problem with “undocumented” foreigners crossing over illegally, taking up U.S. resources that are supported by taxpayers. Additionally, her three-year “border czar” role has only resulted in a mass influx of illegal immigrants flooding into the country.

The same Democrat party that criticized Trump for his border policy is now forced to indirectly admit his policies were more favorable to their own, as Harris now appears to be painting herself as a “border hawk,” which is made clear in one particular 2024 presidential campaign advertisement.

“My value around what we need to do to secure the border, that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the Attorney General of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passes, illegal passage, of guns, drugs and human beings across our border. My values have not changed,” Harris said.

The interview is set to be released at 9 p.m. on Thursday evening.

