Vance Says He Was ‘Followed’ By Pro-Ukraine Protesters While On Walk With 3-Year-Old Daughter

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:24 AM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Vice President JD Vance reported that he was confronted by pro-Ukrainian protesters while he was on a walk with his 3-year-old daughter.

On Saturday, Vance posted on X that while he was out on a walk with his toddler, the protesters approached him.

“Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” Vance posted. “Slava Ukraini” means “Glory to Ukraine.”

“I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone,” he continued. “Nearly all of them agreed.”

He said it was a “mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s— person.”

Vance did not specify what he talked to the protesters about. However, the encounter comes after President Donald Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine after the back-and-forth arguments in the Oval Office on February 28th with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Throughout the meeting, Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful for the support the U.S. has already provided while adding that the Ukrainian leader was in a “bad position” at the negotiating table.

“You’re playing cards,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III. You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country.”

Trump directed Zelensky to leave the White House without a deal being signed, adding that he can return “when he’s ready for peace.”

Last week, Zelensky called the meeting “regrettable,” adding that he’s now ready to work toward peace.

