Art Schallock, Oldest Living Ex-Major Leaguer, Dead At 100

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:05 AM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Art Schallock, the oldest living former-major league baseball (MLB) player, has died at 100-years-old.

On Saturday, Shallock’s assisted living home and his family announced that the former Yankee had passed away on Thursday.

“He passed away peacefully in his loving care community in Sonoma, California, at the age of 100. He would have been 101 in April,” the family said.

“A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Art lived a remarkable life, from serving his country in World War II to achieving his dream of playing Major League Baseball. As a pitcher for the New York Yankees, he was part of a historic era in the sport, contributing to multiple World Series championships. Beyond baseball, Art was known for his kindness, humor, and deep appreciation for the people around him. He lived a life filled with cherished friendships, family, and a passion for the sport that defined much of his journey.”

At the age of 27, in 1951, Schallock was called to play for the Yankees, replacing Mickey Mantle, then 19-years-old.

Schallock won three World Series rings from 1951 to 1953.

In his over five-year big league career primarily with the Yankees before finishing with Baltimore in 1955, Schallock went 6-7 with a 4.02 ERA over 58 games with 14 starts spanning 170⅓ innings. He struck out 77.

Schallock would have turned 101 on April 25th.

Schallock inherited the title of the oldest living player upon the death of George Elder in July 2022.

