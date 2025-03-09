‘Suicidal’ Armed Man Shot By Secret Service Agents Near White House

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 09: U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers patrol near the White House on March 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:43 AM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Secret Service agents engaged in a confrontation with an armed man near the White House on Sunday, ending with agents shooting the man during the incident.

The man was reportedly a “suicidal individual” who had traveled to Washington D.C. from Indiana.

The encounter took place shortly after midnight on Sunday, just a block away from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” stated Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Prior to the shooting, the man’s arrival was alerted to Secret Service by local police as a potential suicide risk.

“The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel. The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia,” the agency announced.

The agency also revealed that there were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.

According to President Donald Trump’s schedule, the president was at his Mar-a-Lago estate during the time of the shooting.

