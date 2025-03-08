Agriculture Secretary Cancels $600K Grant To Study ‘Menstrual Cycles In Trans Men’

Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Agriculture Secretary, speaks during her Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen building on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:18 AM – Saturday, March 8, 2025

The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that they have canceled a grant worth $600,000 for the study of menstrual cycles in transgender men.

On Friday, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that a $600,000 grant to study “menstrual cycles in transgender men” has been canceled.

“CANCELLED: $600,000 grant to study ‘menstrual cycles in transgender men,'” Rollins wrote Friday on the social media platform X.

“Keep sending us tips. THANK YOU, @approject! The insanity is ending and the restoration of America is underway,” she added.

According to a database on USAspending.gov, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had granted the Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College in Louisiana $600,000 for the study.

The database, “Funding Insanity: Federal Spending on Gender Ideology under Biden-Harris,” states the school “will Study Menstrual Cycles in ‘Transgender Men And People With Masculine Gender Identities, Intersex, And Non-Binary Persons.’”

“The first occurrence of menstruation occurs at approximately 12 years of age and ends with menopause at roughly 51 years of age,” the grant description reads. “A woman will have a monthly menstrual cycle for about 40 years of her life, averaging to about 450 periods over the course of her lifetime.”

“It is also important to recognize that transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons may also menstruate,” the description adds. “At any given moment about 26% of the world’s population is menstruating.”

The study aims to “address growing concerns” about menstruation, including the potential use of natural fibers like hemp in feminine hygiene products.

The grant was expected to run until April 2027.

The conservative charity American Principles Project initially discovered the report, which found over 340 federal grants awarded under the Biden administration to various institutions, including colleges and hospitals, totaling more than $128 million in government spending.

