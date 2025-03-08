Pope Francis Shows ‘Slight Improvement,’ Shares Short Audio Message

Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair following knee treatment, presides over “The Cortile dei Bambini” (The Children’s Courtyard) encounter with children coming from all over Italy, on June 4, 2022 at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Saturday, March 8, 2025

Pope Francis has been reported by the Vatican to be “stable” and has released a short audio message.

On Thursday, the Holy See released a short audio message recorded that day by the pope.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square. I will accompany you from here,” he said.

“May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you,” the Argentine said in his native Spanish.

The message was aired in Saint Peter’s Square, where prayers for the pope are held every evening.

The Vatican said earlier on Thursday that Francis was in a “stable” condition, with no repeat of respiratory failure.

On February 14th, the pope was admitted to a hospital in Rome after his bronchitis began to worsen.

