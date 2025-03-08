Hundreds Of Civilians Killed In Syria As Ruling Jihadists Clash With Assad Loyalists

Members of Syria’s new security forces prepare to depart from the northwestern city of Idlib, as reinforcement for the coastal area on March 8, 2025. Syrian security forces deployed heavily in the Alawite heartland on the country’s Mediterranean coast on March 8, after a war monitor reported that government and allied forces killed nearly 750 civilians from the religious minority in recent days. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

3:12 PM – Saturday, March 8, 2025

Hundreds of people have been killed in Syria, with some sources attributing the violence to the forces of the country’s new jihadist government.

According to numbers from one monitor organization to the APF on Saturday, more than 745 people were verified dead.

A Syrian Interior Ministry source claimed to the BBC that “individual violations” had been committed on the coast, promising to address them.

The Alawite Muslim minority, of which deposed president Bashar Al-Assad had been a member, were reportedly the subject of targeted “field executions” by the fighters.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Syrian forces would “pursue the remnants of the Assad regime” claiming the goal is to bring them to trial.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed the killing on the country’s new leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group, which was an offshoot of Al-Qaeda and affiliated with ISIS.

“Al-Julani took off his [robe], put on a suit, and presented a moderate facade,” Katz wrote. “Now, he has removed the mask, revealing his true face: a jihadist terrorist from the Al-Qaeda school, committing atrocities against the Alawite civilian population.”

“Israel will defend itself against any threat from Syria,” he added. “We will remain in the security zones and Mount Hermon and protect the communities of the Golan and Galilee.”

Katz stated that Israel will keep southern Syria demilitarized and will take military action against anyone who hurts the indigenous Druze community in the area.

