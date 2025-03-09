Gabbard’s Syria Warning To Senate Proven True As Al Qaeda-Linked Regime Slaughters Minority Christians, Alawites

Security forces loyal to the interim Syrian government gesture as they ride in the back of a vehicle moving along a road in Syria’s western city of Latakia on March 9, 2025. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:37 AM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard’s fears that al Qaeda-linked terror groups would slaughter hundreds of civilians in Syria, including Christians, are coming to pass following the Biden administration’s support for the collapse of the Assad regime.

Gabbard, the now Director of National Intelligence, warned the Senate during her confirmation hearing about the danger of the collapse of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, paving the way for the new regime Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has al Qaeda origins.

“I have no love for Assad or any dictator. I just hate al-Qaeda. I hate that our leaders cozy up to Islamist extremists, calling them ‘rebels,’ as Jake Sullivan said to Hillary Clinton, ‘al Qaeda is on our side in Syria.’ Syria is now controlled by al-Qaeda offshoot HTS, led by an Islamist Jihadist who danced in the streets on 9/11, and who was responsible for the killing of many American soldiers,” she stated.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 individuals were recently slaughtered, many of them were Christian and Alawite minority civilians.

The recent carnage marks the deadliest string of massacres since al-Assad was removed from power.

During the time of Assad’s collapse in December, former President Joe Biden seemingly supported the move as a “fundamental act of justice.”

“Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,” Biden stated at the time while claiming that Assad’s downfall was due to the U.S. weakening Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, so they were no longer able to prop up the Assad regime.

Biden did acknowledge the potential danger of the new regime, stating: “Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses.”

Biden seemingly justified the change by claiming that the terror groups were “saying the right things.”

The sizable Christian population living in the area, who were previously protected by Assad, have been under attack as the Islamist militias “are entering houses and killing people and stealing everything. They are covering their faces,” according to Fox News.

Fox News added that a young Christian family, along with their infant baby, were killed on Friday. Tony and Fadi Petrus, a Christian father and son, were also slaughtered by Islamists as well.

“I feel there is no safety. There is no homeland. There is nowhere to escape to, and no one to defend us. I feel fear and horrifying feelings,” a witness told Fox News.

The brutal slaughter started following a clash on Thursday between Syrian government forces, and Assad loyalist forces on Thursday in the coastal region of Jableh, which is predominantly an Alawite region.

HTS and affiliated groups have also begun targeting the Alawite minority population in the region, which makes up roughly 10% of the Syrian population.

An Alawite woman from the Al-Ghab plain region told Fox News that the HTS group in power stated “Alawites are pigs, and they have to execute all of them and the small children before the elderly people.”

The attacks are seemingly revenge for Assad’s rule, who was an Alawite.

An anonymous source told Fox News that the Islamists “want to kill all of us. They don’t want us in Syria. We have to flee Syria. They are seeking revenge from the former regime. I am asking for protection and to live in dignity, because we can be killed at any moment.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz, slammed the new Syrian president Abu Mohammed al-Julani in an X post, stating “al-Julani switched his robe for a suit and presented a moderate face… Now he’s taken off the mask and exposed his true face: a jihadist terrorist of the al-Qaeda school who is committing horrifying acts against a civilian population.”

Katz’s condemnation was accompanied with a horrific video showcasing dozens of lifeless corpses lined up in the aftermath of the slaughter.

