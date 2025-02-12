UNLV Football Player Ben Christman Found Dead At 21

Ben Christman #71 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field following the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:50 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

A 21-year-old University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) college football offensive lineman has been found dead in his apartment.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Ben Christman, 21, was found dead in his off-campus apartment, the college announced in a statement.

The school noted that at this time, they did not have any more details in relation to his death — including what the cause of death was. The Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada is currently investigating the cause of death.

“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates.

“Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”

Christman had just recently transferred to the university, having previously played football for Kentucky and Ohio State.

University president Keith E. Whitfield expressed that he was heartbroken after hearing about Christman’s passing.

“There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him,” he said. “On behalf of UNLV, our sincere condolences are with Ben’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!