DOJ Sues New York, Gov. Hochul And AG Letitia James Over ‘Sanctuary’ Policies Impeding Illegal Immigration Deportations

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is targeting New York Governor Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV chief Mark Schroeder in the Justice Department’s new lawsuit against New York State — due to their purported attempts to restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

“This is a new DOJ,” Bondi announced on Wednesday. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.” “As you know, we sued Illinois,” Bondi continued. “New York didn’t listen. So now, you’re next.”

While arguing that state and local officials “are an obstacle to the Federal Government’s enforcement of the immigration laws and discriminate against federal immigration enforcement,” the Justice Department requested to immediately invalidate sanctuary policies in Illinois and specifically the city of Chicago.

On her first day in office, Bondi also placed a 60-day freeze on all DOJ funding to “sanctuary jurisdictions,” which affected predominantly-Democrat states — such as California and New York.

The Center for Immigration Services, a conservative nonprofit research group, estimates that such law enforcement grants to New York City alone totaled over $1.56 billion just in 2023. Additionally, according to municipal data, the Justice Department was anticipated to provide city agencies with around $8 billion in financing in fiscal year 2025.

Bondi ordered the department to “not enter into any new contract, grant, or other agreement to provide Federal funding to non-governmental organizations that support or provide services, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through subcontracting or other arrangements), to removable or illegal aliens.”

The actions take place as border czar Tom Homan intensifies illegal immigration removal procedures around the country — already expelling 11,000 illegal aliens who were singled out before the others due to their criminal charges and convictions.

While some of the deported illegals were flown to the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, others were sent back to their home countries, such as Venezuela, Haiti, and Colombia, the latter of which gave in to the threat of high tariffs imposed by President Trump. Many more deportations of illegal aliens are anticipated to occur this year as well — putting “America First,” Trump declared.

In a “Day One” executive order, Trump gave Bondi the authority to evaluate sanctuary practices at the state and municipal levels, revoke federal money, and impose civil or criminal penalties on individuals who refuse to cooperate with immigration officials.

The new GOP AG was also tasked with recovering federal funds that were “found to be in violation of law or to be sources of waste, fraud, or abuse,” working in tandem with new Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

