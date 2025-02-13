Hamas To Release Hostages As Planned Following Trump’s Ceasefire Warning

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages, on February 13, 2025. Israel on January 12, threatened to launch a “new” war on Hamas and implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the ravaged Gaza Strip if the militants do not release hostages this weekend. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:05 AM – Thursday, February 13, 2025

Hamas announced that it would carry on with freeing Israeli hostages as originally planned, which is just only days after 47th President Donald Trump warned that he would “let hell break out” if they did not honor the cease-fire agreement with Israel.

Advertisement

The terrorist group had previously said they were going to delay the release, claiming that the Jewish State had violated their terms of the deal.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida had said in a statement, “the release of the Zionist prisoners next Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and provides compensation for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively. We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement, as long as the occupation remains committed to them.”

However, after continuous warnings from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump, Hamas announced Thursday they would follow the terms of the deal, while giving credit to Egyptian and Qatari mediators for helping to “remove all hurdles.”

“We are not interested in the collapse of the cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and we are keen on its implementation and ensuring that the occupation [Israel] adheres to it fully,” Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said. “The language of threats and intimidation used by Trump and Netanyahu does not serve the implementation of the cease-fire agreement,” Qanoua added.

The Hamas terrorists previously accused the Jewish State of failing to meet its obligations by not allowing in tents and shelters, along with alleged violations of the deal.

In response, Israel and Trump then threatened to begin its offensive again if the hostages weren’t released as planned.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock — I think it’s an appropriate time — I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump warned on Monday.

“I’d say they ought to be returned by 12 o’clock on Saturday. And if they’re not returned — all of them, not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two — by Saturday at 12 o’clock. And after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out.”

At the time of the threats by Trump, he also didn’t rule out sending U.S. military personnel to the area, telling reporters “we’ll see what happens.”

Furthermore, Trump floated the idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!