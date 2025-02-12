Democrat Rep. Garcia Displays Image Of Elon Musk At DOGE Hearing, Calling It A ‘D*** Pic’

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks while displaying a photograph of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, during the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:26 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

California Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia displayed a large photograph of DOGE leader Elon Musk during the first Oversight Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) program, referring to the image as a “d*** pic.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Garcia (D-Calif.) attempted to “get even” with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, highlighting how, during a previous Congressional hearing, the Georgia representative displayed “X-rated images” of former first son Hunter Biden in compromising positions with several sex workers in July 2023.

“In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a d–k pic in an Oversight Congressional hearing. So I thought I’d bring one as well,” Garcia said while smirking.

“Now this, of course, we know, is President Elon Musk,” he added, holding up a photo of the Tesla CEO who heads President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“He’s also the world’s richest man. He was the biggest political donor in the last election. He has billions of dollars in conflicts of interest. And we know that he’s leading a power grab also abided by and encouraged by Donald Trump,” Garcia continued.

Garcia continued to criticize DOGE as a “demolition plan that’s gonna run through our government” and he claimed that Musk is “ripping away opportunities from children with disabilities.”’

During the previous 2023 hearing, Greene displayed explicit photos of Hunter in order to highlight how the 53-year-old former first son had clearly violated the “Mann Act,” which prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines “for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

The Wednesday session was the DOGE subcommittee’s first major hearing.

“The American people are in debt slavery to everyone who owns our debt…it will destroy all of us,” Greene declared during her opening remarks.

“Let’s be brutally honest about how this massive debt came to be in the first place,” she continued.

“It came from Congress, and from elected presidential administrations. And I believe enslaving our nation in debt is one of the biggest betrayals against the American people by its own elected government.”

Garcia concluded his remarks in the hearing by spouting off his own personal theories regarding Musk’s efforts in leading DOGE.

“This entire plan is about hurting the American social safety net and destroying our institutions. And it’s important that we actually call out what is happening at this subcommittee. This is not about working with the richest man in the planet. This committee wants to empower the richest person in the world to hurt people so they can take all of this money that they so-call want to save so they can give it to themselves, their companies and their billionaire friends,” the California Democrat concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!