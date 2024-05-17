U.S. State Dept. Announces Worldwide Alert For Potential Violence Against LGBTQ+ Community

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:14 PM – Friday, May 17, 2024

The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, announcing that it was aware of alleged “increased violence” against LGBTQ+ individuals and at certain Pride events.

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the department said in a statement.

The alert comes two weeks before the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month (June) in the United States.

The department warned that U.S. citizens need to stay alert in locations that tourists frequently visit “including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons.”

Meanwhile, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a similar warning regarding foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters, claiming that certain groups may target LGBTQ+ events and venues as Pride Month approaches.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down in support of the LGBTQ+ community, agreeing that they “continue to face insidious forms of stigma and discrimination.”

