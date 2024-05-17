Chaos Erupts As House Oversight Committee Votes To Hold AG Garland In Contempt Of Congress

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

3:16 PM PT – Friday, May 17, 2024

Lawmakers worked themselves into a frenzy as the House Oversight Committee met to hear resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Thursday night’s meeting descended into chaos after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) asked if any Democrats on the panel were employing Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, who is the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s so called “Hush Money” trial in New York.

“Do you know what we’re here for?” Representative Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) replied. “I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Representative Greene said.

Things really took a turn for the worst when Greene made a comment over Crockett’s fake eyelashes.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” said Greene.

Members were hurling insults at each other left and right.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) quickly jumped in following Greene’s eyelash comment and asked to have it removed from the record.

“That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” Representative Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Are your feelings hurt?… Aww,” Greene replied.

The meeting descended into even more chaos when Greene was asked to apologize, to which she refused, and Representative Crockett made a jab back at Greene asking if a hypothetical comment would break protocol.

“I’m just curious. Just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities. Is that correct?” she questioned.

The meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, but was moved to 8 p.m.

The committee eventually advanced the resolution to hold Garland in contempt of Congress in a 24-20 vote along party lines.

Both Republicans and Democrats, however, told Politico that some members of the committee had been drinking earlier that evening, but didn’t disclose any names.

Following the outburst, Crockett accused Greene of being racist.

Green responded to the incident in an X (Twitter) post on Friday.

Even Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) weighed in on the argument, saying “When we disagree — even vehemently — we have got to treat one another with dignity and respect.”

