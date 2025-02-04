U.S. Senate Confirms Pam Bondi as Attorney General

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

5:20 PM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Pam Bondi has officially been confirmed by the Senate, making her the new U.S. attorney general.

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Bondi in a 54-46 vote.

One Democrat, Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.), the only Democrat official who has openly expressed that the legal cases against Trump were politically motivated, joined all Republicans in voting to confirm Bondi.

Bondi will take over as the nation’s top law enforcement officer — as Trump pledges to reverse the Biden administration’s Justice Department’s weaponization and threats against Biden’s political opponents.

Before Tuesday’s hearing, Bondi had appeared at her previous Congressional confirmation hearing last week, vowing that partisan “politics will not play a part” in her duties, and as long as an individual hasn’t broken the law — they have nothing to worry about.

Bondi also added that she would “not politicize” the department, and said “justice will be administered evenhandedly throughout this country.”

“If confirmed, I will work to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components,” Bondi vowed. “Under my watch, the partisanship, the weaponization, will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all.”

Bondi’s nomination was first approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a 12-10 party-line vote before it was considered by the upper chamber.

As attorney general, Bondi will be in charge of a large department that includes several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Additionally, Bondi will have the authority to review federal investigations involving Trump, which were overseen by former special counsel Jack Smith. Smith resigned from his position before the president returned to office, and the two cases filed against Trump were rejected due to a longstanding Justice Department precedent — prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

Bondi has previously suggested that Justice Department prosecutors involved in Trump’s cases face their own inquiries, as well as confirming that there is a “deep state” of career government personnel attempting to undermine him.

“The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted, the bad ones. The investigators will be investigated because the deep state last term for President Trump, they were hiding in the shadows. But now they have a spotlight on them,” she told Fox News after he was charged in 2023.

Bondi has previously served two terms as Florida’s attorney General.

