Fetterman Backs Hunter Pardon, Urges Trump Pardon Too: ‘Both Trials Were Politically Motivated’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:04 PM – Thursday, December 5, 2024

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman recently revealed that he believed Hunter Biden being pardoned by his father, President Joe Biden, was “appropriate,” and that President Biden should also issue a pardon for President-elect Donald Trump.

Fetterman (D-Penn.) spoke during a Thursday appearance on ABC News’ The View, in which Fetterman stated that he believed both Hunter and Trump’s legal cases were “politically motivated.”

“In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate. And I really think, collectively, America’s confidence in these kinds of institutions has been damaged by these kinds of cases. And we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents,” Fetterman stated.

Fetterman’s comments came after President Biden controversially pardoned his son on Sunday after repeatedly stating that he wouldn’t, claiming that his son was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

Hunter Biden was facing federal gun and tax charges after pleading guilty to nine federal tax charges for falsifying records and failing to file records, as well as lying on gun forms to illegally obtain a firearm while addicted to crack-cocaine.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has been facing legal battles stemming from 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, which Trump has also dismissed as political persecution.

“It’s very clear both trials were politically motivated and weaponized on the other side,” Fetterman continued. “I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well. In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate.”

Additionally, Trump’s lawyers have added that Trump’s New York case should be tossed, as President Biden has blatantly admitted that the Department of Justice has been used as a political tool.

“In issuing a 10-year pardon to Hunter Biden that covers any and all crimes whether charged or uncharged, President Biden asserted that his son was ‘selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,’ and ‘treated differently,’” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

“President Biden argued that ‘raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice.’ These comments amounted to an extraordinary condemnation of President Biden’s own DOJ,” it continued, adding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has engaged in ‘precisely the type of political theater’ that President Biden has condemned.”

