Podcast Group By Fmr Obama Staffers Sells ANTIFA-Themed Baby Gear

(L-R) Jon Favreau, Stacey Abrams, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Daniel Pfeiffer speak onstage during the Crooked Media – Pod Save America: The Democracy or Else Tour at Brooklyn Paramount on June 26, 2024 in New York City.

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:55 PM – Thursday, December 5, 2024

A progressive political media group founded by former Obama administration staffers has started their own apparel brand that consist of “ANTIFA” onesies and other anti-fascist-themed clothing for kids and adults.

The items can be bought via a digital merchandise store run by Crooked Media, which was co-founded in 2017 by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. Referred to as the “Obama bros,” the three communications professionals co-host “Pod Save America,” one of the most listened-to political podcasts in the nation, according to Apple Podcasts U.S. rankings.

In addition to the “ANTIFA” onesies for babies, a T-shirt with the same bold “ANTIFA” text written across it can be purchased for toddlers via the Crooked Media merch store.

“ANTIFA” is a common term used to refer to far-left “anti-fascists” who were at the forefront of the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020. Many of those protests devolved into violent riots, even resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and billions of dollars in property damage because of the unrest. Following that summer, ANTIFA continued to deploy violent tactics.

According to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Crooked Media said that the clothes it has listed on its website “are not a joke,” but also claimed that “all toddlers are ANTIFA until their souls are broken by capitalism.”

In addition to the “ANTIFA”-branded clothing for babies and toddlers, it also has onesies that reads “WOKE MOB” across the front and another that reads “BIRTH CONTROL” in big, bold lettering. One onesie for sale displays the word “ILLUMINATI” on the front.

Crooked Media is known for producing podcasts, but “Pod Save America” gets most of the group’s attention with almost 1,000 episodes recorded, surpassing any of its other programs, according to the company’s website.

