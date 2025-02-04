Two Airport Workers Arrested After Being Accused Of Leaking D.C. Plane Crash Footage To CNN

(Photo via: Arlington County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:20 PM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Two airport employees have been arrested after being accused of leaking surveillance footage of last week’s deadly Washington, D.C., crash to left-wing news outlet CNN.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged on Friday, while Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged on Sunday, according to an email from the MWAA.

Additionally, as of February 4th at 4:15 P.M. PT, only one of their mugshots has been released to the press by the authorities.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), two employees have been arrested after being accused of making an unauthorized copy of records.

They are now both facing charges of computer trespass.

ABC News reported that the arrest is allegedly tied with the video obtained by CNN last week that offered a better point of view in the crash over the Potomac River.

The incident involved a collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet — which killed all 67 people on both aircraft.

The exclusive “stolen” recordings provided a closer and better view at the air catastrophe, with one film showing the chopper darting from the left side of the frame as the American Airlines flight approaches the airport. A second brief footage shows the Black Hawk chopper, which was carrying three soldiers, and the Bombardier CRJ700 — colliding and then exploding.

CNN reported on Friday that the footage was filmed on cell phones.

Mbengue was placed into Arlington County Adult Detention Center and then released, while Savoy was summoned by the magistrate and later released as well.

