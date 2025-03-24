U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Steps Down 

In this screenshot from U.S. Senate’s livestream, U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is sworn in for a virtual Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing. (Photo by U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:33 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

DeJoy, 67, announced in a statement that he will be retiring as the U.S. Postal Service’s top official. In February, he had already notified the Postal Service Board of Governors that it was time for them to begin the process of identifying his successor.

“Louis DeJoy has steadfastly served the nation and the Postal Service over the past five years,” said Amber McReynolds, chairwoman of the Board of Governors. “The Governors greatly appreciate his enduring leadership and his tireless efforts to modernize the Postal Service and reverse decades of neglect… Louis is a fighter, and he has fought hard for the women and men of the Postal Service and to ensure that the American people have reliable and affordable service for years to come.”

DeJoy made his announcement on Monday.

“After nearly five years as America’s 75th Postmaster General, and after informing the Governors in February of my intention to retire, I have today informed the Postal Service Board of Governors that today will be my last day in this role,” DeJoy stated.

DeJoy added that he was passing “the baton to Deputy Postmaster General, Doug Tulino, until the Governor’s name my permanent successor.” He has been working closely with Tulino in preparation for the transition.

“The Governors have hired a search firm in support of those efforts, which are well underway,” DeJoy added.

However, Kevin Yoder, a former Republican congressman and executive director of the advocacy group Keep US Posted, a “nonprofit advocacy group of consumers, nonprofits, newspapers, greeting card publishers, magazines, catalogs and small businesses —all united in the belief that a reliable, affordable U.S. Postal Service is essential to our way of life and should be protected,” had some unfavorable words to say regarding DeJoy.

“While we’re glad to see DeJoy go, the fear is that his mismanagement will continue casting a destructive shadow… The time is now to stop following DeJoy’s leadership, and that means abandoning strategies like rate hikes and service delays which hurt businesses and everyday Americans alike,” Yoder said.

