Poll: Harris Holds Commanding Double-Digit Lead For 2028 Democrat Nomination

Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the HumanX AI Conference 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference)

OAN Staff James Meyers

5:00 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

A recent poll shows that former Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice for Democrats to run for president in the 2028 presidential election.

Advertisement

In an early 2028 primary poll conducted by Morning Consult, the failed 2024 Democrat presidential candidate garnered 36% of the support from Democrat and Democratic-leaning independent voters.

The 60-year-old Harris had a double-digit lead over her closest potential competitor, which was former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who only received 10% support from his party.

Additionally, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who is on a tour across the U.S. to rally against Trump’s policies with progressive Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was in third place with 5%.

However, Harris has not yet announced any intention of running again in 2028.

Last November, Harris lost in blowout fashion to now 47th President Donald Trump, losing the popular vote, Electoral College and every single swing state.

Her humiliating loss also happened after raising over a billion dollars from Democrat donors during her campaign run.

Meanwhile, Harris has told allies she is keeping her political options open and is debating on whether she will run for governor in California in 2026, as current Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will be out due to term limits.

Newsom and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also received 5% of the support, the poll showed.

Furthermore, “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro both garnered 4% of the support.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!