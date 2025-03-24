Trump’s Cabinet And Musk Gather For Third Meeting Detailing Program Cuts: ‘Eliminating The Redundancies’

Elon Musk, wearing a red hat, speaks as US President Donald Trump hosts a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:50 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

President Donald Trump held his third Cabinet meeting on Monday with Elon Musk in attendance, where agency leaders discussed potential cuts to programs deemed wasteful.

In the first Cabinet meeting with the Trump administration, Musk presented his progress with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which carried into the third meeting as the officials presented their efforts to slash spending within their respective agencies.

“We are, with Elon’s help, eliminating the redundancies. We are streamlining our department,” stated Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Throughout the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed that her agency cancelled a $300,000 contract that was aimed at educating queer and transgender farmers on food equality.

At one point, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that he is working with Musk and DOGE on upgrading the nation’s outdated air traffic control systems.

The second meeting with Musk was widely reported to include a clash between Musk, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although President Trump has denied any such incident.

The alleged clash was over the rate at which federal employees were being fired, and disagreements about the size and scope of cuts to the federal government.

During the Monday meeting, President Trump told his Cabinet that the cuts had to happen despite any potential political fallout.

“I have no idea how it plays out in the public … but it’s something that has to be done,” Trump stated.

Musk was seen during the meeting wearing a red hat that read “Trump Was Right About Everything.”

