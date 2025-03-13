Secy Rollins Cancels $397k Grant To Trans Farmers In San Francisco

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins arrives to speak to the press outside the White House on February 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate confirmed Rollins yesterday to be the 33rd U.S. Secretary of Agriculture by a vote of 72-to-28. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Rayana Unutoa

5:05 PM – Thursday, March 13, 2025

Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, has stopped funding for a $397,000 grant to educate transgender farmers in Northern California.

Rollins announced the cancellation of the grant in a video on Wednesday.

That grant was a 2023 award to the Agroecology Commons, according to Civil Eats.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) was reportedly using the funds to educate queer, Black and indigenous, and transgender farmers and consumers in the San Francisco Bay area about “food justice and values-aligned markets.”

The secretary also teased that there is more action to come as the Trump administration seeks to eliminate wasteful Biden-era programs and initiatives.

Her announcement comes as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to crackdown on specialized projects targeting specific demographic groups.

