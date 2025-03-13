Sen. Schumer Comes Out In Support Of CR

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leaves the Democratic caucus lunch at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

5:47 PM – Thursday, March 13, 2025

Senator Chuck Schumer has caved, now saying he will vote to keep the government open.

Advertisement

While speaking on the House floor on Thursday, the Senate minority leader said that while the continuing resolution (CR) is negative, the consequences for the American people following a shutdown are much worse.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) went on to say that he believes it’s his job to make the best choice to minimize the harms to American people. Therefore, he will vote to keep the government open.

“While the Republican bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much much worse. For sure, the Republican bill is a terrible option,” he said. “It is not a clean CR. It is deeply partisan. It doesn’t address far too many of this country’s needs, but I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power in a government shutdown is a far worse option.”

“Unless Congress acts, the federal government will shut down tomorrow at midnight. I have said many times there are no winners in a government shutdown. But there are certainly victims: the most vulnerable Americans who rely on federal programs to feed their families to access medical care and to stay financially afloat,” Schumer continued.

Schumer added that no one, for or against the CR, wants a government shutdown. The people that oppose the CR want Republicans to be more responsible, he continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!