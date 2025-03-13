Arizona Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva Passes At 77

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) makes a closing statement at a hearing examining Park Police response to Lafayette Square protests on June 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images)

6:15 PM – Thursday, March 13, 2025

According to a statement from his office, Arizona Democrat Representative Raul Grijalva passed away on Thursday morning from complications related to lung cancer.

He was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer in April last year.

The 77-year-old Democrat had gained much of his notoriety in Congress as a member of the Natural Resources committee.

“From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices,” the statement reads. “He led the charge for historic investments in climate action, port of entry modernization, permanent funding for land and water conservation programs, access to health care for tribal communities and the uninsured, fairness for immigrant families and Dreamers, student loan forgiveness, stronger protections for farmers and workers exposed to extreme heat, early childhood education expansion, higher standards for tribal consultation, and so much more,” it continued.

“Some of these victories seemed out of reach when he first came to Congress, but with support from community, colleagues, allies, and staff, he helped make them real.”

He had been a member of Congress since 2003.

According to KOLD, Grijalva had also been the subject of ongoing criticism while undergoing treatment for failing to cast scores of votes on Capitol Hill.

Nevertheless, condolences were still expressed in abundance for the deceased legislator.

“First and foremost, as someone who lost their father recently, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the Grijalva family,” Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez (D-Tucson) told Fox News. “Losing a parent is beyond one of the hardest experiences one can face. Outside of this political world we are all normal human beings. May the family find peace in the memories that they lived with the Congressman.”

A slew of Democrat politicians, including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), also chimed in on X to highlight the Grijalva’s recent passing.

“A genuinely devastating loss. Raúl Grijalva stood as one of the biggest champions for working people in all of Congress. His leadership was singular. He mentored generously and was an incredible friend. I will always be grateful for his lifelong courage and commitment.”

On social media, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson similarly announced the death, writing:

“House members are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Raul Grijalva, who served his constituents faithfully in Congress for more than two decades. Our prayers are with Raul’s wife, Ramona, his three children, and the people of Arizona’s 7th district,” Johnson posted on X.

The Democrat represented a deep blue district — leaving the door wide open for a contested primary.

Conservatives quickly commented on the Democrat’s passing, via his most recent X post, highlighting how the deceased representative had somehow “posted” on X following his death — presuming it was his team.

