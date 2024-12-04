U.K. Nurse Convicted After Killing 7 Babies Questioned On Deaths Of Even More Infants 

In this handout photo provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby has a headshot taken while in police custody in November 2020. (Handout Photo by Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:38 PM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

British detectives have begun questioning former nurse Lucy Letby, who is serving life in prison for the murder of seven babies, over the deaths of even more infants.

It was previously believed that she had killed no more than seven innocent children.

On Wednesday, Cheshire Police stated that Letby was being questioned over additional infant deaths and “non-fatal collapses” at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where she previously worked, and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where she first trained as a student.

They also stated that the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.

The 34-year-old nurse had been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the murder of seven babies, as well as for attempting to kill an additional seven others while previously working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

According to prosecutors, Letby harmed the infants in a number of different ways, including injecting air into their bloodstreams, administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes, poisoning them with insulin, and interfering with breathing tubes.

Detectives are now reviewing the care and cases of around 4,000 babies admitted to the same hospital while Letby was working as a neonatal nurse.

Meanwhile, Letby testified claiming that she had never harmed a child and has maintained her innocence throughout the trial, unsuccessfully trying to appeal her conviction.

Senior pediatrician Dr. Stephen Brearey, who worked on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, told the authorities that he believes Letby likely murdered or harmed even more babies before she killed her first known victim.

“On reflection, I think it’s likely that Letby didn’t [first] start becoming a killer in June 2015, or didn’t start harming babies in June 2015,” he said.

Surfacing reports also stated that a judge-led public inquiry is now underway in order to examine failures by the hospital to recognize why so many infants were dying in the neonatal unit.

