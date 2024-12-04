Tiffany Henyard Loses Nomination For Thornton Township Supervisor

City of Dolton Tiffany Henyard

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

12:56 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Tiffany Henyard’s reign continues to dwindle.

The embattled “super mayor” lost her bid for reelection as supervisor for Thornton Township on Tuesday night, as dozens of opposers packed inside of a gym to oust her.

Henyard was appointed township Supervisor in 2022 after becoming the Mayor of Dolton, Illinois, in 2021.

Dolton residents are also trying to oust Henyard, but that’s a whole other ball game.

Thornton Township Democrats utilized a caucus for the first time in 30 years in order to determine who will be on the ballot, as Henyard faces criticism over spending and disrupting trustees.

Those seeking the nomination needed eight people for their slate, such as a highway director and four trustees.

Henyard did not have a certified assessor on her ticket, thus being denied from the ballot. Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris was nominated for the Democrat position instead.

“I will be suing everyone… this is illegal,” Henyard told WBBM.

Henyard criticized the procedures of the caucus. She noted that there were hundreds of people outside that weren’t let in, and many of whom she transported on Thornton Township busses.

Several of her supporters were seen visibly frustrated as they waited in the cold, with some even calling it “voter suppression.”

If Henyard wants to be township supervisor, she’ll now have to be a write-in candidate.

