Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz Joins GOP’s ‘DOGE’ Caucus, Signaling Bipartisan Push Against Government Waste

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) speaks during a news conference about Republican efforts to open an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:13 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz has become the first Democrat to join the Congressional “Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency” (DOGE) Caucus, a Republican-led caucus under President-elect Donald Trump that will work in tandem with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” which is also referred to as DOGE.

Advertisement

“Today, I will join the Congressional DOGE Caucus, because I believe that streamlining government processes and reducing ineffective government spending should not be a partisan issue,” Moskowitz (D-Fla.) stated on Tuesday. “I’ve been clear that there are ways we can reorganize our government to make it work better for the American people.”

Moskowitz is the latest Democrat to issue support for the bipartisan efforts to slash government inefficiency, which has included support from Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

“Elon Musk is right,” Sanders wrote in a recent X post. “The Pentagon, with a budget of $885 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.”

The DOGE Caucus is led by Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Fla.), Pete Sessions (R-Texas.), and Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). All three politicians will answer to Musk and Ramaswamy.

Moskowitz revealed that he plans on gutting inefficiencies within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and he recommended that the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should operate independently of the DHS.

“The Caucus should look at the bureaucracy that DHS has become and include recommendations to make Secret Service and FEMA independent federal agencies with a direct report to the White House,” Moskowitz stated. “It’s not practical to have 22 agencies under this one department. I look forward to working in a bipartisan manner with my colleagues to remove FEMA and Secret Service from DHS.”

However, Moskowitz noted that there would still be points of contention “that I’m vehemently going to disagree on” between himself and Elon Musk’s team, adding that he “will make sure [to be] a loud voice voting against that stuff.”

Nevertheless, he continued, stating: “We’ve got to go to where the conversations are happening. The idea that we’re not going to go to these places and just pretend the conversations are not happening is not a way to conduct business here.”

“Democrats shouldn’t fear this conversation. I think there are ways to improve government and I’m looking to do that,” Moskowitz added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!